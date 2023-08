Here's a list of movies that will give you goosebumps and make you think twice about watching them alone. Watch the video to know more.

From bone-chilling classics like "The Exorcist" to haunting modern favorites like "Annabelle," here are some top horror movies you can watch on OTT platforms. Get ready to be terrified as "The Exorcist" takes you on a demonic possession journey, while "Annabelle" will send shivers down your spine with its creepy doll and supernatural scares. These movies will keep you on the edge of your seat and provide a thrilling horror experience right from the comfort of your own home. So grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare for a chilling movie night.Sure, here are some spine-chilling horror movies that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms:"The Conjuring" - Brace yourself for a terrifying paranormal investigation as Ed and Lorraine Warren delve into a haunted farmhouse."Hereditary" - Experience a haunting tale of a family's dark secrets and supernatural occurrences that unfold after the death of their secretive grandmother."Get Out" - Prepare for a gripping psychological horror as a young African-American man uncovers a disturbing secret while visiting his girlfriend's family. Watch the video to know more.