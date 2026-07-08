Anshula Kapoor Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in a Vermilion Red Banarasi Saree at Her Reception

Anshula Kapoor is turning heads with her spectacular bridal choices, seamlessly fusing rich family heritage with cutting-edge couture. For her wedding, she paid a touching tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, by incorporating a 42-year-old heirloom zardozi dupatta into a custom Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. She then pivoted to contemporary high fashion for her reception, donning a breathtaking, structurally innovative Banarasi brocade sari by Amit Aggarwal.

Anshula Kapoor is turning heads with her spectacular bridal choices, seamlessly fusing rich family heritage with cutting-edge couture. For her wedding, she paid a touching tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, by incorporating a 42-year-old heirloom zardozi dupatta into a custom Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. She then pivoted to contemporary high fashion for her reception, donning a breathtaking, structurally innovative Banarasi brocade sari by Amit Aggarwal.