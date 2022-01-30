videos

Watch Next

Videos

EXLUSIVE: Antim fame Mahima Makwana reveals how she become an actress, Watch

Entertainment News

Naagin 6 promo: Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series to wage a war on coronavirus? Naagin to get more superpowers

Entertainment News

WTF! Salman Khan fans burst crackers during the screening of Antim: The Final Truth; the superstar urges theatres to tighten security - watch video

Entertainment News

Antim special screening: Salman Khan seeks blessings from an elderly fan; netizens say, ‘dil jeet liya bhai’ – Watch

Antim actress Mahima Makwana on an exclusive interview, here is the full video to watch the fun rapid fire round

Mahima Makwana made her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth. In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife, she played a fun rapid fire round with us, let's watch the full video here.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 30, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Mahima Makwana on an exclusive interview: Actress Mahima Makwana who is a popular personality in the television industry, made her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth. Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim was the most awaited films of the year. The Movie was Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. In some other Interview Mahima mention that she is blessed that she made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film. On an exclusive interview Mahima Makwana shared her Antim's journey. Here we played some fun rapid fire round with her and she was happy to give the all answers rapidly.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all