Antim actress Mahima Makwana on an exclusive interview, here is the full video to watch the fun rapid fire round

Mahima Makwana made her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth. In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife, she played a fun rapid fire round with us, let's watch the full video here.

Mahima Makwana on an exclusive interview: Actress Mahima Makwana who is a popular personality in the television industry, made her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth. Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim was the most awaited films of the year. The Movie was Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. In some other Interview Mahima mention that she is blessed that she made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film. On an exclusive interview Mahima Makwana shared her Antim's journey. Here we played some fun rapid fire round with her and she was happy to give the all answers rapidly.