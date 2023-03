Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has been mourned by his colleagues and friends, including Anupam Kher, who spoke about the difficulty of losing a friend like Satish. Watch Video

Satish Kaushik passed away: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 due to a heart attack while traveling in Delhi, leaving the Hindi film industry in shock. His sudden demise has been mourned by his colleagues and friends, including Anupam Kher, who spoke about the difficulty of losing a friend like Satish. The two had been friends for the last 45 years and shared a special bond, having worked together on several movies. Kaushik's body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday, as the industry pays tribute to the talented and beloved actor and filmmaker. Watch Entertainment Videos.