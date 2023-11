Anupam Kher makes a great point about actors deserving royalties, just like the music fraternity. It's important to value the ...

Anupam Kher makes a great point about actors deserving royalties, just like the music fraternity. It's important to value the hard work and talent of actors and Paresh Rawal's concern about AI is valid too. With AI becoming more advanced, it's crucial to protect artists and ensure they have control over their work.On another note, it's heartwarming to hear that the Government of Maharashtra and organizations like CINTAA and Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust are honoring the late actor Vikram Gokhle. Renaming the road adjacent to CINTAA Tower as Natashreshtha Vikram Gokhle Marg is a wonderful tribute to his memory. Actor Anupam Kher said, “What we should know is that just like the music fraternity gets a royalty, actors association should ask for it.” Paresh Rawal said, “AI is going to be very dangerous. Artists should be protected from it.” Watch the video to know more.