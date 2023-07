Several Bollywood celebrities have turned to writing books to share their life stories and experiences with their fans.

Several Bollywood celebrities have turned to writing books to share their life stories and experiences with their fans. Anupam Kher, the veteran actor, is one such celebrity who has authored several books, including his memoir 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly'. The book chronicles his journey from a small town boy to one of the most respected actors in the industry, and offers valuable life lessons along the way. Another celebrity who has turned to writing is Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker and producer. His memoir 'An Unsuitable Boy' is a candid and honest account of his life, career, and personal struggles. The book offers insights into his relationships, his sexuality, and his journey in the film industry. Other celebrities who have authored books include Twinkle Khanna, the former actress and interior designer, who has written several books, including 'Mrs Funnybones' and 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'. These books offer a humorous and insightful look at life, love, and family. Shilpa Shetty, the actress and fitness enthusiast, has also authored a book titled 'The Great Indian Diet'. The book offers tips and advice on healthy eating and living, and has been well-received by readers. Overall, these books offer fans a glimpse into the lives of their favorite celebrities, and provide valuable insights into their struggles, triumphs, and life lessons. They also serve as a reminder that celebrities are human too, and that they too face challenges and obstacles on their journey to success.