Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files Earns approx. 25.5 crores in three days, dominates Prabhas's Radhe Shyam at box office - Watch

The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: It's been a week since Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files and Prabhas's Radhe Shyam released in theatres and no wonder both the films are doing great at the box office. However, there's a huge difference between the budget of both the films. The Kashmir Files is made on a small budget of Rs.14 crore, on the other hand Radhe Shyam is a big budget film that was made on a budget of Rs.300 crore. But it is interesting to note how people are loving Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during Kashmir insurgency and has created a havoc at the box office by earning 25.5 crores at the box office in just three days and yet there's no sign of drop. It was made on a very small scale and now has become a blockbuster thereby giving a tough competition to Radhe Shyam at box office. The Anupam Kher starrer has literally dominated Radh Shyam at box office and is in great demand. Checkout video for more details.