Popular and favorite TV actress and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction today. People know her more by the name of her character than by her real name. The actress who played the lead role in the serial Anupamaa has received many awards for her role. In such a situation, the actress was recently seen wearing Banarasi saree at the Lions Awards function. The actress has posed fiercely for the paps and has also greeted people with folded hands. People like this simple style of the actress very much and people never get tired of praising her. Let us tell you that the actress is playing an important role in the popular TV show Anupama and she has impressed many people with her character. The show always remains on top in the TRP list. For more information please watch the video.