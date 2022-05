Anupamaa and Anuj FINALLY get married; video from MaAn ki shaadi gets leaked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?MAan? fan_girl (*sheetal*) (@anuj.loveanupama)

Finally, that day has arrived in Anupamaa which the fans have been eagerly waiting for. Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding. The video of them getting married has leaked online and fans cannot contain their excitement on the same. In the video, we can see Anuj putting sindoor and making his ladylove Anu wearing mangalsutra and MaAn fans are rejoicing this moment and how. Anuj looks like a handsome groom while we are yet to have a glimpse of Anu as a beautiful bride. Well, this is the most waited moment in the Anupamaa show. The fan clubs of Anupamaa have been sharing this leaked video online and making their fans even more restless. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and more celebs to get married secretly in 2022