Even as twists and turns keep us intrigued about what will happen next on Anupamaa, one wish that stays constant in all fans' hearts is to see Anuj Kapadia and Anu together. Now, as Anu's heart has started preparing itself to let love enter her life once again, Anu has treated fans to a hint of what she feels for Anuj Kapadia and what lies ahead in the story perhaps. The actress shared a cute dance video with Anuj where the two are grooving to Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, Mahar Chukpe Chupke… Well, it may just be a hint that while everyone is wondering about what is happening or what will happen, these two love birds are at it and their hearts will meet.