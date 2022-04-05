Anupamaa Birthday Special: Before MaAn, Rupali Ganguly's onscreen jodi with Mithun Chakraborty and other actors was a HIT-watch video

But do you know that Rupali Ganguly's on-screen pair has become with many people and Mithun Ji's name is also included in the list? Many are not aware of an interesting fact about the veteran actor that he has worked with the lead actress of Anupamaa Serial.
Anupamaa Birthday Special: Before MaAn, Rupali Ganguly's onscreen Jodi with Mithun Chakraborty and other actors was a HIT Rupali Ganguly, who is popularly known as Anupamaa, is celebrating her 45th Birthday today. In the show Anupamaa, the pair of Anuj and Anupamaa are constantly making headlines. But do you know that Rupali Gnaguly's on-screen pair has become with many people and Mithun Ji's name is also included in the list? Many are not aware of an interesting fact about the veteran actor that he has worked with the lead actress of Anupamaa Serial. Rupali Ganguly has been seen romancing Mithun Chakraborty in the 1996 film Angara. For more details watch the video.