Who does not know Rupali Ganguly, fame of TV's popular serial Anupama? The actress has created her own identity with ...

Who does not know Rupali Ganguly, fame of TV's popular serial Anupama? The actress has created her own identity with this show. The show often remains on top in TRP and people are liking everything from the story to the cast of the show. Recently, the producer of the show and her mother had planned a surprise for Rupali Ganguly, seeing which Rupali became emotional. The producer discussed about Rupali's hard work and also told how she is an inspiration for crores of women. Let us tell you that Rupali Ganguly has made people crazy with her acting. The actress is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. For more information please watch the video.