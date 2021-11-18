videos

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly wins hearts with this gesture, celebrates 2 Million followers: Video went viral

The most popular serial Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly has recently got 2 million followers on Instagram. Like everyone else, she too has been celebrating this milestone with a glance, but in a different way.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 18, 2021 5:23 PM IST

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly: The most popular serial Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly has recently got 2 million followers on Instagram. Like everyone else, she too has been celebrating this milestone with a glance, but in a different way. Rupali Ganguly has made a special cake for her fur baby street dogs and is seen sharing her happiness with them.

