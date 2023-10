Anupaama cast is having a tough time shooting for the current depressing track but here's how they are keeping the environment on the set light-hearted.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. The latest track is something that is very emotional as the family has lost their young member. Samar (Safar Parekh), who is Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) son is no more and the family is dealing having a tough time dealing with the loss. His wife Dimple, who is pregnant with their first child, is totally devastated. The show is quite taxing emotionally and we are sure that the cast members must be having a tough time shooting for these scenes. However, a video dropped by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) shows how the team keeps the spirits high on the sets despite the current depressing track. Check out the fun video where Anuj turns into a reporter, asking Dimpy about what happened to Samar and her next PoA.