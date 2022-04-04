videos

Anupamaa – Namaste America: Rupali Ganguly to narrate 17-year-old incident that changed Anu's life drastically – watch prequel teaser

Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa to go against her family and tie knot with Anuj?

BL Awards 2022 LIVE: Sidharth Shukla's last release, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more WIN BIG - Watch NOW

Anupamaa spoiler: Will Anuj survive the accident? Will the love story of Anuj and Anupamaa end? Watch video to find out

Anupamaa Namaste America: Here's what Rupali Ganguly's show prequel will focus on - Watch Video

The most popular show Anupama is coming with a new twist. It was recently revealed that the makers were coming up with a special prequel show of Anupama.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 4, 2022 9:14 PM IST

Anupama Prequel: The most popular show Anupama is coming with a new twist. It was recently revealed that the makers were coming up with a special prequel show of Anupama. The makers of 'Anupamaa' have also started shooting for the show. But you will probably be a little disappointed to know that some actors are going to be missing from your favorite star cast in this show. Because in the show the story of Anupama and Vanraj after 10 years of marriage will be shown. To see who has been discharged from this prequel. For more watch the video.

