A new promo of Anupamaa: Namaste America has been shared by Rupali Ganguly on her Instagram account. In the video, we see her trying hard to learn English. While her saasu ma played by Alpana Buch taunts her as she learns English at a slow pace, the grandma encourages her to get better at it. The makers have gone back to 2005 and it is only when the series will hit Disney+ Hotstar that we would get to know what happens to Anupamaa's dream to go to America. The actress shared the video with the caption, "Dekhiye Anupama ke sapne ki undekhi kahaani. Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25." Also Read - BTS’ V creates THIS new record on Instagram; becomes the most followed male K-Pop star on the platform