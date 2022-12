View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Anupamaa fans are happy. The new promo is out where we can see Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) sternly telling Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that she should focus more on her new home and Choti Anu in 2023. As we know, she has been too embroiled in all the issues of the Shah household. First, Kinjal left the baby and then Pakhi ran away with Adhik. Anupamaa was also slammed by Choti Anu. Anuj tells her that he loves her a lot but this kind of negligence of his family and him won't be tolerated. Netizens have lauded this move from Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 struggles to make it to top 5 [Full list]

It seems Hasmukh will meet with an accident during New Year's celebrations.