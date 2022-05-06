Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, fees of these actors will leave you STUNNED

TV's popular show is quite popular for its unique story and tremendous star cast. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa to Sudhanshu Pandey, know the fees of the star cast of the show Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Starcast Fees: TV's popular show Anupamaa gathers new limelight every day. The show is quite popular for its unique story and tremendous star cast. The show's lead actress Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has made a special place in the hearts of people with this show, but do you know how much Rupali Ganguly charges for the show? You will be stunned to know the fees of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and the rest of the star cast. Watch the video to know about the star cast fees of the popular show Anupamaa.