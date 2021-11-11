Anupamaa shocking twist: From Anuj Kapadia's love confession to Kavya's manipulation, 5 major twists, watch

Anuj Kapadia confesses his feelings for Anupamaa in front of her family. Not just this a lot of twists are coming in the show. So, in this video, we are going to tell you about 5 big updates of serial Anupamaa.

Satakshi Singh | November 11, 2021 2:54 PM IST