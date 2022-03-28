Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa to go against her family and tie knot with Anuj?

Anupamaa chooses Anuj over family, she is all set to tie the knot with Anuj. Will they be able to get married or family will create a problem between them.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama is finally ready to tie the knot with Anuj. What is the whole matter? Till now we have seen that the news of Anuj's accident had not only shook Anupamaa but it had also forced her to change her decision. In the upcoming episodes, you will get to see that Anupamaa, who puts the family before herself, is going to make a big decision. Anupamaa will be choosing Anuj over Family. Will Anuj and Anupamaa going to tie the knot soon or family will create problems between them. Watch the video to know more.