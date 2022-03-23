videos

Anupamaa spoiler: Will Anuj survive the accident? Will the love story of Anuj and Anupamaa end? Watch video to find out

Satakshi Singh   |    March 23, 2022 7:47 PM IST

Anupamaa spoiler: The popular daily soap Anupamaa has managed to maintain itself well on the TRP list. The amazing twists and turns in the show is what audience love the most. The gripping story-line and characters in the serial keeps fans glued to their Tv screens and they do not look forward to miss a single episode of the show. Well, in the previous episode we saw Anupamaa pondering over whether she should choose Anuj or her family. In the recent episodes, audience will see Anuj facing a big accident. Now audience are wondering whether Anuj will be able to reach Anupamaa's dance show or not? Will Anuj survive the major accident or will their love story fall apart? Tune in to this video for more updates in detail.

