View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been the most loved show since the start. The TRPs of the show have always been the best. As per the latest story, Anupamaa has a new family member now, Romil who is Ankush's illegitimate son. Romil is having a tough time in the Kapadia house and even Barkha, Adhik are not happy with it. Along with this, Malti Devi's threat is still around Anupamaa. She is constantly manipulating Samar and Dimpy. Anupamaa also had to divide the Shah house because of Dimpy's bad behaviour towards Baa and Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu is on an emotional rollercoaster, will her life go back to normal?

While all this is not enough, she has another problem in life now. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Anu catches Adhik slapping Pakhi. Anupamaa will get shocked and ask Pakhi if she has been handling all this from a long time. She asks Pakhi not to bear all this kind of behaviour from Adhik and that domestic violence is a crime. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: After Samar, Pakhi goes against Anu, will she lose the most important people in her life?

However, Pakhi begins collecting the beads of her mangalsutra and tells Anupamaa not to lecture her about relationships when she herself cannot handle her own relations. Pakhi tells Anupamaa that she will not leave Adhik at any cost and will handle the situation. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Domestic violence angle on the cards as Anu teaches Adhik lesson of a lifetime after she sees him slapping Pakhi