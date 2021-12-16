videos

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa will confess her feeling for Anuj or Not? Who is Anuj's sister? Watch video

Anupama is finally ready to share her feelings with Anuj, who is a new entry on the show and much more. Know the upcoming twists of Anupamaa.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 16, 2021 7:27 PM IST

Anupamaa Major Twist: There is no doubt that Anupama is one of the most popular serials on TV. The show and its characters and storyline are being well-liked. While new twists are being seen in the show, in today's video we are going to tell you about the upcoming twist of Anupamaa. After a long time, Anupama is finally ready to share her feelings with Anuj. Know who is a new entry on the show and much more. Watch video

