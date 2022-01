Anupamaa: Vanraj and Nandini recreate SRK and Kajol's hilarious scene from K3G and you cannot miss the fun – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Vanraj Shah aka may not like Nandini aka Anagha Bhosale in their show Anupamaa, but their off-screen chemistry is just unmissable. Just a while ago Nandu shared the video on her Instragm where we can see them recreating the hilarious screen of and from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, and boy, they are too good in it! In the show, we see how Vanraj and Nandini indulge in a huge argument over Kavya. Later he is seen telling Anupamaa that we can find a better girl for Samar. Now it will be interesting to see what turn will Samar and Nandini's relationship take in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly fixing Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's hair in THIS BTS video will leave MaAn fans blushing – watch