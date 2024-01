It was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names from B-town in attendance. Rhea Chakraborty and Karishma Tanna ...

It was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names from B-town in attendance. Rhea Chakraborty and Karishma Tanna were among the many glamorous divas who graced the event with their presence. The party was filled with glitz, glamour, and style, as these talented ladies sizzled in their stunning outfits. The venue was beautifully decorated, creating a perfect ambiance for the celebration. Model, actor and host Anusha Dandekar celebrated her birthday recently. However, on Tuesday the actress threw a late birthday bash and invited her close ones to the do. From Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar to Rhea Chakraborty, and more attended the birthday bash. In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.