Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted on a dinner date with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team at a Mumbai restaurant on May 10. After their meal, the couple stepped out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside. One of the photographers accidentally called Anushka 'sir'. Virat couldn't help but make a witty remark in response to the slip-up. He jokingly said that he should be referred to as 'ma'am' then. Anushka was seen laughing at her husband's comment, and the video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Fans couldn't get enough of the couple's playful banter.