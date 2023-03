Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain after India's third test defeat. The couple was seen praying together in a video shared online. Watch videos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers. This came after Virat's team's defeat in the third Test match against Australia in Indore. In a video shared online, the couple can be seen sitting together inside the temple, with Anushka donning a light pink saree and Virat dressed in white. He was seen praying with his head down, while the priest seated beside him talked to him. This temple visit is not the couple's first, as they have previously visited temples in Uttarakhand and Vrindavan together. They were also accompanied by their daughter Vamika during these visits.