In a stunning turn of events, the World Cup final between India and Australia left fans and celebrities alike in a state of profound sadness. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and other renowned personalities were seen with expressions of sheer heartbreak etched on their faces. As the match reached its climax, hopes were high for India to emerge victorious. The tension in the air was palpable, and the excitement was at its peak. However, despite their valiant efforts, the Indian team fell short, succumbing to the might of the Australian side. The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, and the impact was evident on the faces of these beloved celebrities. Their eyes filled with tears, and their smiles turned into frowns of disappointment. It was a moment that showcased the raw emotions and passion they have for the game. But amidst the heartbreak, there was also a sense of pride and admiration for the Indian team's journey throughout the tournament.