Anushka Sharma makes daughter Vamika spot dad Virat Kohli on the field; fans say, 'Papa khel rahe hain' - watch videos

Vamika is just so damn CUTE! The internet cannot get over this adorable munchkin. Vamika is all over the internet today. In the videos, we can see how is clapping for Virat Kohli at the stands while he is playing for India vs South Africa and even showing daughter Vamika that her father is playing on the ground for the nation. This is indeed the most adorable and happiest moment of Virushka's fans. Vamika clapping for father Virat is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet today. Fans cannot help but compare that she is a carbon copy of daddy Kohli and we cannot agree more. Also Read - Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma's baby girl Vamika creates meltdown on Twitter with her cuteness - These 5 clicks prove she's an Expression Queen