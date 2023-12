Anushka Sharma continues to impress with her impeccable sense of style, even at the airport. Amid ongoing pregnancy rumors, she ...

Anushka Sharma continues to impress with her impeccable sense of style, even at the airport. Amid ongoing pregnancy rumors, she effortlessly rocked a black denim jacket paired with cozy grey pyjamas, showcasing her fashion-forward choices. The combination of the black denim and grey pajamas created a chic and comfortable ensemble, perfect for a winter travel day. Anushka's outfit choice not only exuded a cool and casual vibe but also embraced the latest fashion trends. Her black denim jacket added a touch of edginess to the look, while the grey pajamas provided a relaxed and laid-back feel. With her signature confidence and effortless charm, Anushka Sharma proves once again that she can slay any fashion game, whether on the red carpet or at the airport. Her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style is truly inspiring, making her a fashion icon to watch out for.