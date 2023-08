Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon and actress Banita Sandhu's Instagram pictures have fuelled rumours about their relationship. Watch the video to know more.

In a surprising turn of events, the enigmatic world of music and cinema was set abuzz as Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon and the talented actress Banita Sandhu finally decided to take their relationship from the shadows of speculation to the spotlight of official confirmation. The pair, known for their individual achievements in the entertainment industry, have often been spotted together at various events and gatherings, sparking rumors about their relationship. On social media, there have recently been numerous rumors that actor Banita Sandhu and Punjabi musician AP Dhillon are dating. Banita uploaded a number of romantic images with AP on social media amid dating rumors, suggesting that the couple has officially made their Instagram connection official. "With me," she wrote as the post's caption, followed by a red heart emoticon.Social media was set ablaze with congratulatory messages and well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.