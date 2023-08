Many big stars of Bollywood graced AP Dhillon's event last night. Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and other artists graced the occasion. Watch the video.

AP Dhillon Docu-Series Screening: The glittering world of Bollywood came alive at AP Dhillon's recent party, turning the night into a star-studded extravaganza. This glamorous gathering witnessed a spectacular turnout of A-listers, igniting a whirlwind of excitement that has quickly spread far and wide through the power of social media. The event's video has swiftly transcended boundaries, captivating hearts indiscriminately. Among the luminaries who graced the event were none other than the megastars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, whose presence elevated the occasion to a whole new level. But they weren't the only ones who stole the show. Ranveer Singh, MC Stan, Badshah, and Salman Khan, to name a few, demonstrated their star power in remarkable ways, ensuring that every gaze was fixed upon them. Their special appearances didn't just add glamour but also made waves in the media, securing their spots in the headlines. The event became a hotbed of viral content as videos capturing candid moments and enchanting interactions flooded social media platforms.