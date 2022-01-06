videos

Watch Next

Videos

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: Interesting facts about popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, know how he became Bollywood Superstar!

Videos

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Movie at No. 3 in India, beats Black Panther worldwide collection

Videos

Priyanka Chopra beats Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to become the most followed Instagram B town celebrity: Watch Now

Videos

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Deepika turns 36 today, know about her net worth income, cars, property and more

AR Rahman's Birthday Special: Did you know! Top 15 iconic songs of Legendary musician Rehman Ji, if not check out here!

Here are the 15 best iconic songs of AR Rahman. Today on AR Rahman's birthday we are telling you the best memorable songs of all time.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 6, 2022 11:00 AM IST

AR Rahman's Birthday Special: AR Rahman is the most favorite music director in India. Mr. Rahman has been nominated for the Oscar five times and he has won two of them. He has become the only music director in India who wins the National Film Award a whopping six times. On this occasion of AR Rahman's birthday, we are telling you the 15 most memorable songs of all time.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all