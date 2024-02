Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is in the limelight these days. Actually, the actor has recently married Sshura for the second time. This couple is often in the news since their marriage. Recently both were spotted in casuals at the airport. Just looking at the looks of both of them. Not only this, people are also liking the romantic style of both of them. In fact, both were seen holding each other's hands at the airport. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura often remain in the headlines for some reason or the other, sometimes their Instagram posts are gaining limelight and sometimes their sporting activities come into discussion. Let us tell you that there is a difference of about 23 years between Arbaaz and Sshura. Shura was seen at the airport wearing a jacket with blacktop and trousers. Whereas Arbaaz Bai Teacher was seen wearing black pants. For more information please watch the video.