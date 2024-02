Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan give major couple goal as they walk hand-in-hand.

Arbaaz Khan is in the news these days regarding his marriage. Recently he got married for the second time. His marriage with Sshura Khan is gaining a lot of limelight. Recently Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his new bride Sshura Khan. Both were seen walking holding each other's hands. While Sshura Khan is looking very beautiful in a black and white combination, Arbaaz Khan was also seen twinning with his wife. This video of both is going very viral. Both are often spotted together these days and people are curious to know every update related to them. Both of them recently got married in a private ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Not only this, the video of Arbaaz Khan proposing to Sshura Khan was also going viral. For more information, do watch the video.