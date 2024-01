Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently got married. He has a second marriage with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Sshura Khan celebrated ...

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently got married. He has a second marriage with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Sshura Khan celebrated her birthday last night and she arrived in style with her husband Arbaaz Khan to attend the party. Sshura Khan wore a red pant suit in which she was looking very beautiful. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were looking very good with each other and their chemistry was clearly visible. Many big stars had come to attend Sshura Khan's birthday party. Many big stars including Salman Khan, Nia Sharma were seen in the party. Let us tell you that both of them got married recently and their marriage had made a lot of headlines. For more information please watch the video.