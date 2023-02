Arbaaz Khan stars as Roger Federer in commercial; fans react positively on Twitter, praising his portrayal of the tennis legend. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Arbaaz Khan stars as Roger Federer: Arbaaz Khan is making waves online with his viral ad where he channels his inner Roger Federer and takes the internet by storm. Fans are wondering what the tennis legend thinks of this uncanny impersonation. But wait, Federer may have a surprise of his own in store! An online user suggested that Federer return the favor by recreating a scene from Arbaaz's 1996 film Daraar. Will Federer take on the challenge and bring this scene to life? Let's check out how fans appreciate the actor. Watch Entertainment videos.