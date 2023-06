Giorgia Andriani has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her impressive acting skills.

Indian film industry with her impressive acting skills and charming personality. She has been seen in several Bollywood songs and series and has gained a massive fan following in a short period of time. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. But what caught the paparazzi’s attention was her and her furry friend, Hugo’s reunion. The adorable dog was seen jumping with joy as soon as he saw Giorgia after a few days.Giorgia Andriani’s love for animals is well known, and her bond with Hugo is evident from the way he reacted to seeing her. The actress has been vocal about her love for animals and her two fur babies, Hugo and Dolce. And this isn’t the first time Hugo welcomed Giorgia back at the airport. The duo are often spotted together going for walks and lunches.