Salman Khan arrived at the venue to attend his brother's wedding, wearing a pathani suit. Arbaaz's sister Alvira arrived with ...

Salman Khan arrived at the venue to attend his brother's wedding, wearing a pathani suit. Arbaaz's sister Alvira arrived with her husband Atul Agnihotri. Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also spotted arriving at the venue in a black tee shirt and matching jeans