Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar have won the hearts of many with their chemistry and adorable moments together. Their journey as a couple has been filled with love, support, and cute social media posts.

There's been a lot of buzz about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim expecting their second baby, all because of a viral video where Dipika seemed to be trying to cover her belly with a dupatta. It's got fans and media speculating like crazy. But here's the scoop: as of now, neither Dipika nor Shoaib have confirmed or denied these pregnancy rumors. Sometimes, these things can spread like wildfire, especially when it comes to popular celebrities like them. Dipika, known for her role in the popular TV show "Sasural Simar Ka," and Shoaib, who has appeared in shows like "Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai" and "Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey," first met on the sets of "Sasural Simar Ka" where they played on-screen siblings. But love blossomed off-screen, and they tied the knot in 2018. Watch the video to know more.