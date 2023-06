Rumors and bollywood come hand in hand . Whether two celebs are dating or just friends, If they are seen public place , netizens are quick to jump to conclusions about their relationship status. To know watch the video .

Rumors and Bollywood come hand in hand. Whether two celebs are dating or just friends, If they are seen in a public place, netizens are quick to jump to conclusions about their relationship status. A couple of months back, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari were spotted having dinner in the city. According to some reports, Palak quashed rumors by saying that Ibrahim is just a friend nothing more than that. In fact, she doesn't know him too well. However, an alleged outing of the two has fueled news of the dating again.