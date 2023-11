Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been sparking rumors with their close bond and adorable chemistry. Fans have been speculating ...

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been sparking rumors with their close bond and adorable chemistry. Fans have been speculating whether their friendship has blossomed into something more. While both Shehnaaz and Raghav have not explicitly addressed the dating rumors, their social media posts and public appearances together have fueled the speculation. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular stars on social media. Her dating life has been under the scrutiny ever since reports came of Raghav Juyal and she being a pair in real life. Tabloids even said that Shehnaaz Gill and he were living-in together. But both of them dismissed the news. Raghav Juyal also said that it was too annoying after a point of time. But now, speculations of them dating have come up once again. This has happened because of the Badrinath pictures of the diva. Whether they are just friends or something more, one thing is for sure: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal make a delightful duo, and fans can't help but root for their happiness, both on and off the screen.