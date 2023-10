Shraddha Kapoor is once again making headlines due to her personal life, and this time the Bollywood diva is allegedly ...

Shraddha Kapoor is once again making headlines due to her personal life, and this time the Bollywood diva is allegedly linked up with her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with Rahul for quite some time now, and while not many are aware of them being together, they are very much in love and are extremely serious about each other.The duo's chemistry has caught the attention of fans and media alike, leaving everyone curious about their relationship status. While neither Shraddha nor Rahul have confirmed anything, their recent outings and close bond have sparked speculation about a potential love story in the making. Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see if this rumored couple will make their relationship official.