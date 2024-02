Arhaan Khan is definitely a fitness freak. He's known for his dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

Arhaan Khan's sporty look has caught the attention of netizens, who have drawn comparisons to Arbaaz Khan. Some netizens have pointed out similarities in their style choices, leading to comments about Arhaan being a copy of Arbaaz. Arhaan's sporty look showcases his personal style and individuality, even if there are some similarities to his famous relative. Arhaan Khan is definitely a fitness freak. He's known for his dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Whether it's hitting the gym, practicing yoga, or engaging in outdoor activities, Arhaan is all about staying fit and taking care of his body. His commitment to fitness inspires many and serves as a reminder of the importance of physical well-being.