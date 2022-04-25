Arijit Singh: Did you know the singer went to JAIL for this reason? – MUST Watch

videos

From Shahrukh Khan to Salman Khan, you must have heard the story of Bollywood celebrities going to jail, but do you know that this popular singer who lives such a simple life has also been arrested? What is the whole matter?

Satakshi Singh   |    April 25, 2022 4:08 PM IST

Arijit Singh: Bollywood's renowned celebrity singer Arijit Singh turns 35 today, indeed the singer needs no introduction. Channa Mereya, Ae Dil hai Mushkil fame Arijit Singh is considered the most humble, popular, and versatile singer in the industry. The singer has a massive fan following across the globe. From Shahrukh Khan to Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, you must have heard the story of Bollywood celebrities going to jail, but do you know that this popular singer who lives such a simple life has also been arrested? What is the whole matter? Back in 2013, Arijit Singh went to jail for some reason. To know what was the real reason, have a look at the video now.

