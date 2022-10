Arjun Bijlani's massive fight with Divyanka Tripathi during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday and we are showing you his massive fights with the Tv actresses. Watch Video.

Arjun Bijlani Birthday Special: Indian television actor Arjun Bijani got famous after doing the daily soap Miley Jab Hum Tum as Mayank Sharma. Ever since then he has managed to impress the Indian audience with his versatile acting. He has done many reality shows also like; Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Dance Deewane, Smart Jodi, MTV Splitsvilla, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and others. He also gets famous when he joined most favorite show Naagin with Mouni Roy, but apart from these shows, he is also known for his massive fights with Television actresses. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday and we are showing you his massive fights with the Tv actresses. Watch Video.