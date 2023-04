Entertainment Ki Raat reality TV show has added stars like Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli. Expect thrilling performances and hilarious antics in the upcoming episodes. Watch Entertainment Videos.

TV Stars at Entertainment Ki Raat: Entertainment Ki Raat reality TV show just got a whole lot more star-studded with the addition of popular celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli. The show promises to be a thrilling ride as the stars bring their unique personalities and talents to the mix. Fans can expect to be entertained by exciting performances and hilarious antics from their favorite celebrities. Check out the latest video to catch a glimpse of what's in store for viewers. Watch Entertainment Videos.