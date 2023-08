Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's breakup rumours are going wild again. From friends to lovers, unveiling their beautiful journey. Watch video.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breakup rumours have been making headlines once again, but their love story is far from over. From being friends to becoming lovers, their journey has been nothing short of beautiful. Despite facing constant speculation and gossip, Arjun and Malaika have stood strong, proving that their bond is unbreakable. Arjun had dropped hints of a supposed patch-up on Saturday, when he reacted to a cute video shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram. While Arjun follows Malaika on Instagram, she isn't following him or his family members. Malaika had shared a video of her dog Casper, to which Arjun had reacted, “Handsome boy.” He wrote in another comment, "The real star of your life Casper." This was enough for their fans to assume that things were fine between the two, with many leaving such comments on their social media.If you want to dive deeper into their incredible journey, be sure to watch the captivating video that showcases their evolving relationship. It's a tale of love, resilience, and the power of staying true to one's heart.