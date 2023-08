Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make heads turn as they were spotted in step out for a lunch date after refuting their breakup rumours. Netizens troll the couple for creating unnecessary hype around them.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back and stronger than before. Recently, the lovebirds have been making headlines due to their separation, but it seems like all is well between them and they have patched up. And after squashing their breakup rumours, Arjun and Malaika made heads turn with their first appearance as they were out on a lunch date, and their fans are in love with how they are proving that these baseless speculations are only making their relationship stronger each day, while the netizens are claiming that their breakup was just a publicity stunt and they wanted to be in the news. It was BollywoodLife that exclusively told you that all is well between Arjun and Malaika, and they were just having a rough phase, like every couple, and now they have patched up as they are very much in love. Arjun and Malaika make a gorgeous pair, and we just loved what Malla was wearing; she was stunning as always.