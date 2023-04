Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arrived hand-in-hand at NMACC launch event, posing for pictures on the red carpet. Arjun whispered something in Malaika's ear, making her laugh.

Malaika - Arjun NMACC Day 2: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are known for their adorable public displays of affection, and they didn't disappoint at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event. The couple arrived hand-in-hand and posed for pictures on the red carpet, looking completely smitten with each other. Arjun even whispered something in Malaika's ear, which made her laugh, adding to their charming chemistry. The event was attended by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, but Arjun and Malaika's appearance stole the show, leaving their fans in awe. The couple's love for each other is evident, and they continue to set relationship goals for their followers.